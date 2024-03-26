Panera Website and App Back Online

The website and app for the Panera Bread chain is back online but still not fully functional. Customers can place orders but only for pickup at their local stores. Members aren’t able to log in to their accounts to place orders, use rewards and access their information.

Panera Bread was hit by a massive tech outage that has knocked out the company’s computer systems since Saturday morning but the site and app returned online Monday evening.

Panera’s digital problems prevented customers from using gift cards and ordering online for pickup or delivery. It’s unclear if the company had been hit by a cyber attack or having internal technical issues.

The company has not released any statement or explanation about the technical issues affecting stores. Panera Bread has over 2,000 locations nationwide.