Mark Zuckerberg Says Threads Rolling Out Trending Now Feature

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads is rolling out a “Trending Now” feature to help you find timely topics that others are discussing. At this time, this feature is only available in the U.S.

Since Threads was launched in July, the company has heard feedback that people want to be able to find timely topics so they can see and join in on conversations they care about. Trending Now can be found on the search page and in the For You feed on Threads. We show up to 5 trending topics, which are determined by our machine learning AI systems based on what people are engaging with now on Threads. When you select a topic, you’ll be taken to search results for that topic. Topics are not personalized to you; they show what is trending across the app in the U.S.

Our AI systems determine what the Threads community is discussing based on a number of signals including how many posts are made about a given topic, and how many people have engaged with those posts. Topics are selected by the AI systems from all posts that people are talking about on Threads, and not limited to news stories that people are sharing.

After the topics are selected, a team of content specialists review the topics and the corresponding search results – specialists do not curate topics, but they work to ensure nothing violates our Community Guidelines or Recommendation Guidelines, and that themes are not duplicative, nonsensical, or misleading.

We are continually testing and iterating on our technology to make sure that our machine learning AI systems serve appropriate topics that don’t violate our guidelines. You can also report a topic to flag potentially problematic content to us — select the topic, press the three-dot menu on the top right, then select the “report topic” option.

Threads is a new app built by Instagram for text-based updates and public conversations. Since we launched Threads last July, we’ve been working diligently to add new features to improve your experience on the app, such as a web experience, a Following Feed, the ability to edit a post, search with keywords, native GIFs, tagging topics on a post, pinning a post, and more. Threads is available globally on www.threads.net, the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.