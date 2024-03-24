KB Home Opens New Community in Milpitas

MILPITAS — KB Home has announced the grand opening of Lumen, its latest new-home community in Milpitas, CA. Prices start at $1.15 million. These new homes have popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s two-, three- and four-story floor plans feature up to three bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to schools and being walking distance to the Milpitas BART Station.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers beautiful new homes in a prime Silicon Valley location,” said Kevin Kimball, President of KB Home’s South Bay and South Valley division. “Lumen homeowners will appreciate being walking distance to BART and close to schools and the South Bay’s vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Lumen is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located at the corner of Tarob Court and Lundy Avenue, north of Trade Zone Boulevard and close to Montague Expressway, Interstate 680 and Interstate 880 and walking distance to the Milpitas BART Station, providing easy access to the area’s major job centers, San Jose International Airport and San Jose State University. The new community is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at the nearby Great Mall. Residents will enjoy Lumen’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including San Jose Municipal Golf Course and hiking and biking at several East Bay Regional Parks, as well as several family-friendly parks, like Cataldi Park, which features open space, walking paths, children’s playgrounds, and tennis courts.

Lumen’s sales office is open for walk-in visits and private in-person hard hat tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from $1.15 million.