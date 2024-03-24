News

Doordash Turns Off Orders for Panera

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

If you’re hungry this weekend and looking to have food from Panera Bread delivered, you are out of luck.

Doordash has turned off orders from the chain due to technical problems since Saturday. Panera Bread stores are listed as temporarily closed on the Doordash app.

Panera has been having technical issues with its website and its app since Saturday morning. Stores remain open for in-person orders but have been unable to process gift cards, reward points and Sip Club orders.

It’s unclear if the company’s systems have been hacked or just technical problems on their own end.

Panera Bread has over 2,000 stores nationwide and known for their sandwiches, soups, salads, coffees and pastries.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

TripActions Secures $400 Million in Credit From Goldman Sachs, Silicon Valley Bank

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — TripActions — provider of an all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution — has secured $400 million in credit, consisting of a warehouse debt facility from Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as the senior lender and administrative agent, with a $200 million commitment ($300 million total Program Limit) and an asset-backed lending […]
Google News

Google Engineer Charged With Sending AI Secrets to China

Posted on Author Editor

A federal grand jury indicted Linwei Ding, aka Leon Ding, charging him with four counts of theft of trade secrets in connection with an alleged plan to steal from Google LLC (Google) proprietary information related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology. According to the indictment, returned on March 5 and unsealed earlier this week, Ding, 38, […]
Apple News

Apple Working on Tap to Pay With iPhones

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Apple announced plans to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone sometime this year. The new feature will allow millions of merchants across the US, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple […]