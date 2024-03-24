Doordash Turns Off Orders for Panera

If you’re hungry this weekend and looking to have food from Panera Bread delivered, you are out of luck.

Doordash has turned off orders from the chain due to technical problems since Saturday. Panera Bread stores are listed as temporarily closed on the Doordash app.

Panera has been having technical issues with its website and its app since Saturday morning. Stores remain open for in-person orders but have been unable to process gift cards, reward points and Sip Club orders.

It’s unclear if the company’s systems have been hacked or just technical problems on their own end.

Panera Bread has over 2,000 stores nationwide and known for their sandwiches, soups, salads, coffees and pastries.