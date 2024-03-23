News

Man With Knife Robs Palo Alto 7-Eleven

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

PALO ALTO  A man armed with a knife robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store on Colorado Avenue early Friday morning.  No one was injured, and the unknown suspect is at large.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at about 12:28 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from the clerk at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 708 Colorado Avenue reporting the store had just been robbed.  Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter but were not able to locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the suspect approached the clerk, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from the register.  The victim, a man in his thirties, complied with the suspect’s demands.  The suspect then reached across the counter and stole an open box of cigars (the stolen cigars had a value of about $45).  The suspect then fled westbound through the parking lot.

The victim described the suspect as a male of unknown race between 25 and 30 years of age, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and a face mask.  A surveillance image of the suspect appears above.  Detectives are actively investigating the case.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Varo Introduces Free Payments Service to Debit Cards

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Varo Bank, N.A., the first nationally chartered consumer techbank in the U.S., has launched “Varo to Anyone,” a free, instant payments service with money sent, received, and stored from Varo Bank accounts insured up to $250,000. Varo to Anyone transfers can be sent to anyone with a U.S. debit card, no matter where they bank. Unlike […]
News

Hertz to Buy 100,000 Teslas, Hires Tom Brady

Posted on Author Editor

Car rental company Hertz is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations. As interest in electric […]
News NVIDIA

AWS to Offer NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Platform

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE —Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, and NVIDIA announced that the new NVIDIA Blackwell GPU platform is coming to AWS. AWS will offer the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip and B100 Tensor Core GPUs, extending the companies’ longstanding strategic collaboration to deliver the most secure and advanced infrastructure, software, and services to […]