Man With Knife Robs Palo Alto 7-Eleven

PALO ALTO – A man armed with a knife robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store on Colorado Avenue early Friday morning. No one was injured, and the unknown suspect is at large.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at about 12:28 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from the clerk at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 708 Colorado Avenue reporting the store had just been robbed. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter but were not able to locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the suspect approached the clerk, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from the register. The victim, a man in his thirties, complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then reached across the counter and stole an open box of cigars (the stolen cigars had a value of about $45). The suspect then fled westbound through the parking lot.

The victim described the suspect as a male of unknown race between 25 and 30 years of age, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and a face mask. A surveillance image of the suspect appears above. Detectives are actively investigating the case.