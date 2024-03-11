Reach Security Secures $20 Million Series A

SUNNYVALE — Reach Security , a company using advanced AI to reinvent security operations, has announced $20 million in funding. The Series A is led by Ballistic Ventures, with participation from Artisanal Ventures and industry luminaries, including Mark McLaughlin, former CEO and President of Palo Alto Networks, and Denise Persson, CMO of Snowflake. Existing backers Webb Investment Network, Ridge Ventures, and TechOperators also joined the round.

Reach Security delivers the first AI purpose-built to reprogram an organization’s security infrastructure based on who they are and how they’re being attacked. Unlike solutions limited to cloud security, Reach acts across the entire security estate, interrogating each tool, gathering data on who is being targeted and how those attacks work. It takes seconds to set up and minutes for insight and action, with no new sensors, infrastructure, or attack simulations required. The result: Security leaders get a 360-degree view of how their products are protecting them, a prioritized list of how to improve, and automation that empowers their defenders to act.

Co-founders Garrett Hamilton , CEO, and Colt Blackmore , CTO, spent more than a decade building detection and prevention products at some of the most iconic cybersecurity companies – Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, and Cylance. “Our time in the trenches gave us the unique opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of security teams when things went wrong, and it was always the same story: They could’ve stopped the attack with the tools they already had,” Hamilton said. “Every other company in our industry will say that you need another security mousetrap to solve this problem. They’re wrong. We’ve looked at tens of thousands of enterprises and seen firsthand that the average security team uses less than 20% of what they have and, as a direct result, they struggle to secure their organization.”

“Reach Security represents a pivotal shift in how cybersecurity leaders will buy, deploy and manage their security solutions,” said Barmak Meftah, Co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures, who joins the Board of Directors as part of the firm’s investment. “Before companies invest in more point products, they need to know how to use their current solutions effectively to minimize their risk exposure and maximize efficacy without disrupting the business. From day one, we’ve been impressed with the team and technology behind Reach, and their approach aligns perfectly with our vision to invest in companies that are truly redefining the cybersecurity landscape.”