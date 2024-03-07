Major League Baseball Returns to Apple TV+ March 29

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the 2024 regular season.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” will begin on opening weekend of the 2024 season — Friday, March 29 — with some of the game’s biggest stars taking center stage. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and the new-look New York Yankees lineup taking on the Houston Astros. And beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Apple and MLB also announced the “Friday Night Baseball” game schedule for the first half of the season, through June 28.

“We’re so excited to bring fans another great season of ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “We have an outstanding lineup of games for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch across all their favorite devices, and an incredible group of talented broadcasters returning to bring fans closer to the games every week.”

“Friday Night Baseball” welcomes back the exceptional group of broadcast talent from last season to the announcer booths, including Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott — all former MLB umpires — will break down rules and calls each week. Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner also returns to host live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. On March 29, the “Friday Night Baseball” pregame show previewing the Cardinals vs. Dodgers and Yankees vs. Astros games will be hosted live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, featuring exclusive player interviews and more. Pregame coverage will be hosted live from various stadiums throughout the season, including from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on May 3 to preview the Giants vs. Phillies and Blue Jays vs. Nationals games, and from Yankee Stadium on June 7 to preview the Dodgers vs. Yankees and Twins vs. Pirates games.

“Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience. Each game will feature state-of-the-art cameras to present vivid live-action shots, and offer immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled. “Friday Night Baseball” will again utilize drone cameras for beautiful aerial stadium shots, as well as player mics and field-level mics to immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games.

2024 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, March 29

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12

Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 19

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

6:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals

6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 24

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 7

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 14

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

6:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28

Houston Astros at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Pricing and Availability

Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 (U.S.) per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.