RIOS Intelligent Machines Completes $13 Million Series B

MENLO PARK — RIOS Intelligent Machines, a developer of AI-powered robotics for the manufacturing industry, has announced the successful completion of a $13 million Series B funding round. The funding was co-led by Yamaha Motor Corporation and IAG Capital Partners, marking a continued and strengthened partnership in advancing manufacturing and automation technologies.

Since 2020, Yamaha Motor Corporation has been a steadfast investor in RIOS. Their decision to co-lead this round alongside IAG Capital Partners highlights their confidence in RIOS’s technology, team, and growing customer attraction. With this investment, Yamaha has more than doubled its investment in RIOS, underscoring its firm support of the company’s strategy to move the business forward.

IAG Capital Partners, known for their team of experienced operators and substantial capital resources, also plays a critical role in this partnership. Their expertise in building manufacturing companies will be invaluable as RIOS continues to expand its reach and capabilities. “RIOS’s full production vision, from automation to quality assurance to process improvement to digital twinning, and deep understanding of production needs, positions them well in the world of manufacturing,” said Dennis Sacha, partner at IAG, who led jet engine and P-3 production for six years during his career in the Navy.

RIOS is proud to announce nearly full participation from existing investors, including RIOS’s Series A Lead Investor, Main Sequence, which doubled its pro-rata investment.

This new round of funding will fuel RIOS’s growth in three key industry segments: wood products, beverage distribution, and packaged food products. The company will continue to roll out highly differentiated AI and vision-driven robotics solutions, starting with a groundbreaking product in the lumber and plywood handling sector.