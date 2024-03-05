News

San Jose Water Hires New President

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on San Jose Water Hires New President

SAN JOSE — SJW Group has announced that Tanya Moniz-Witten will be joining the company on March 25, 2024, as president of San Jose Water (SJW). Tanya will be responsible for leading the regulated utility business in San Jose, driving strategy, financial performance, growth and establishing and maintaining excellent regulatory and customer relationships.

“Tanya will be a true force for good here in Silicon Valley,” said SJW Group Chair, President and CEO Eric W. Thornburg. “We are extremely excited that Tanya has chosen to serve as President of San Jose Water! Tanya is an exceptionally talented servant leader with over 20 years of utility experience in large, complex organizations. She has extensive operating experience leading high performing teams in California and Massachusetts, with a strong commitment to employee safety and engagement. Additionally, she grew up here in the Bay Area and shares our ethic of community service and delivering world class service to our customers.”

Moniz-Witten joins SJW from National Grid, a publicly traded company on the NYSE. Here, she held the position of Vice President, Electric Distribution Field Operations. Prior to this, she worked at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) where she served in various roles including Senior Director of Electric Distribution Field Operations, Director of Public Safety and Regulatory, and Director of Meter Asset Management and Engineering.

Moniz-Witten attended University of California, Santa Barbara where she received a Bachelor of Environmental Studies. She also has a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor-owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area.

San Jose Water is owned by SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. SJW Group also owns: Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and Texas Water Company in Texas.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Apple Shares Hit All-Time High, Regain Crown From Microsoft

Posted on Author Editor

Apple shares hit an all-time high on Friday and the company regained the crown as the most valuable company in the world from Microsoft this week. Stock in Apple closed Friday at $160.55, up $2.68 for the day. The company has a stock market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft at $2.58 trillion. […]
News

Amazon to Develop New Tomb Raider Game With Crystal Dynamics

Posted on Author Editor

SAN MATEO — Amazon’s gaming division is teaming up with San Mateo-based Crystal Dynamics to develop a new multiplatform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally. The new Tomb Raider game (actual name hasn’t been decided on) is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the […]
News

Cal ISO Warns of Power Outages

Posted on Author Editor

FOLSOM – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is alerting Californians to be ready for potential rotating power outages on Tuesday evening, as the hottest weather of this historic heat wave is forecast to push electricity demand to an all-time high. If outages are initiated, consumers can expect to receive notifications from power providers on […]