Apple TV+ Greenlights Neuromancer Series

Apple TV+ will expand its slate of science fiction offerings with “Neuromancer,” a new 10-episode drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson. It will be created for television by Graham Roland (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Dark Winds”) and JD Dillard (“Devotion,” “The Outsider,” “Sleight”). A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, “Neuromancer” will also be produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode.

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. ‘Neuromancer’ has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

“Neuromancer” will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

The debut novel by William Gibson, “Neuromancer” has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the “Sprawl” trilogy and was followed by “Count Zero” and “Mona Lisa Overdrive.”

The series marks the latest Apple Original series hailing from Skydance Television following the epic, global-hit saga “Foundation,” currently in production on its third season; the critically acclaimed “The Big Door Prize,” which will soon debut its second season; and the recently announced comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson from creator David West Read.

This also marks the latest project in the longstanding collaboration between Apple TV+ and Anonymous Content. Recent film and television projects include the highly anticipated upcoming series “The Savant” starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain; Taika Waititi’s “Time Bandits”; the highly anticipated “Disclaimer” from Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón; as well as the Golden Globe-nominated film “Swan Song,” the limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” Peabody Award-winning series “Dickinson” and the limited series “Defending Jacob.”