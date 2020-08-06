2020 Women Tech Awards Finalists Named

Women recognized for their innovation, impact and leadership in technology

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women Tech Council (WTC) today announced the finalists for this year’s Women Tech Awards, a program that recognizes the talent, impact, change-agents, innovators and women in technology that work tirelessly to build companies, communities and careers. By elevating the accomplishments of these women, the awards provide a platform that builds, extends and amplifies the positive and remarkable talent in technology. The 2020 finalists come from different roles and companies, showcasing the unlimited opportunities in technology.

“This year, in a time of much uncertainty, it is certain that these women are making a difference.” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “They are creating lasting impact as innovators, strategists, leaders and activators. They are powerful, remarkable and talented. Learning about them enables us to elevate our vision of what’s possible, what’s needed, and what we can each do to be part creating positive impact in the world around us.”

Over the last 14 years, the Women Tech Awards have created a platform to celebrate and elevate the contributions, innovations and leadership of women in tech, and to inspire others into technology fields. This recognition and visibility has propelled the success of these women, advanced their careers and organizations, and inspired others to pursue their passions and become positive forces for change and innovation.

Each finalist was nominated for their professional accomplishments, personal achievements, business leadership and industry experiences. Within their respective role and organization, each is driving innovation, creating new technologies, impacting technology companies and inspiring the tech community. Judging for the awards was conducted by a panel of technology leaders from throughout the community.

The 2020 Women Tech Award finalists are listed alphabetically as follows:

Aimee Smith Manager Enterprise Architecture, Zions Bancorporation

Bonnie Uresk Program Manager Satellite Avionics, Space Dynamics Laboratory

Christine Thayer Senior Process Engineer, Micron Technology

Dana Ardovino Consultant, Global Communications and Operations Lead, Dell Technologies

Debi Mofford Senior Vice President of IT and CIO, WCF Insurance

Elke Leeds PhD Dean and Academic Vice President, College of Information Technology, Western Governors University

Erica Cuttitta Director of Profile and Shared Services, Pluralsight

Heather Kirkby Chief People Officer, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Ishita Majumdar VP, Analytics Platform & Product Management, eBay

Karoline Pershell, PhD COO and Director of Strategy and Evaluation, Service Robotics and Technologies

Kathleen Merkley Senior Vice President - Clinical Improvement Services, Health Catalyst

Kristiane Koontz EVP, Director of Banking Transformation Zions Bancorporation

Linda Klug Founder and CEO Airin

Lisa Kimball SVP, Product and Strategic Programs, Finicity

Margo Georgiadis President & CEO, Ancestry

Melissa Bueno Hamilton Director, Elementary Teaching and Learning, Murray City School District

Misty Frost CEO, Carrus

Qun (Maxine) Liu Senior Director, Partner Engagement, Health Catalyst

Rebecca Whitehead Chief Technology Officer, HealthEquity

Seraphine Kapsandoy-Jones, PhD Clinical Information Officer, Intermountain Healthcare

Steffanie Nestor Data Security Engineer, MX

Vandana Sharma Senior Manager, Oracle

Wendy Steinle Senior Director and Site Leader, Adobe

Award recipients will be announced during a celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. During this celebration, awards will be presented by Ancestry, Dell Technologies, Domo, HealthCatalyst, Pelion Venture Partners, and Vivint Smart Home.

To participate in the awards and sponsor students to attend you can purchase your ticket at www.womentechcouncil.org.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

