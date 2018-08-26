2019 Acura NSX Starts at $157,500

MONTEREY, CA — The 2019 Acura NSX will make its debut at Monterey Car Week featuring new design cues, exterior and interior color combinations, and chassis upgrades that enhance vehicle dynamics. The 2019 Acura NSX will first be displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The 2019 NSX is available for order with U.S. deliveries slated to begin in October.

Each NSX is built one-by-one at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, OH. The 2019 model starts at $157,500 (an increase of $1,500 over the 2018 model) with $4,700 in previously optional content now standard (4-way power sport seats, Satellite-Linked Navigation, ELS Studio premium audio, proximity sensors and aluminum sport pedals).

More than 1,900 second generation NSX were sold globally across 2017 and 2018 model years and nearly 1,000 delivered in the U.S.

For the 2019 model, engineers modified chassis components, tires and software tuning to make NSX even more responsive to the will of the driver, elevating performance driving in all circumstances, from daily driving to the circuit. At the limit, the NSX’s balance, playfulness and controllability has improved, allowing the driver to more precisely modulate understeer and oversteer with subtle throttle inputs. The changes resulted in a nearly 2-second faster lap time in testing around the world famous Suzuka Circuit.

New for 2019 is a Thermal Orange Pearl premium paint option.

The 2019 NSX rides on new Continental SportContact 6 tires, developed exclusively for the NSX. The new tires (replacing Continental ContiSportContact 5P) feature a revised tread pattern, construction and rubber compound for improved handling performance in all conditions—from daily commuting to track use—including wet weather driving. The track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R remains an optional dealer-installed tire.

The new NSX is powered by a Sport Hybrid SH-AWD®power unit consisting of a twin-turbocharged mid‑mounted V6 engine paired with a 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT). An electric Direct Drive Motor integrated with the engine and 9DCT supplements the engine with instantaneous electric torque. Containing two additional electric motors, the front-mounted Twin Motor Unit (TMU) continuously varies torque—both positive and negative—to the left and right front wheels to enhance handling precision and cornering capabilities, elevating any driver’s confidence and performance. Maximum peak system output is 573 horsepower and 476 lb.-ft. of torque.