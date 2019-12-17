20,000 to register for OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem

- Summit theme announced as “Startups: Going Beyond”

- Business leaders expected from 150 countries

- Over 100 startups to showcase game-changing tech in health, food, climate, cybersecurity and more

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s leading venture investor, will host the seventh annual OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 13, 2020, in Jerusalem, Israel. The largest tech investment conference in the world, the Summit will also be the largest business event in Israel’s history. This year, some 20,000 are expected to register for the event.

OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved said, “The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is the premier showcase of Israeli technology, and a golden opportunity for the entire ecosystem to meet and get business done. We have seen long-term strategic partnerships and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment emerge from the meetings and events at the Summit. It’s no wonder so many of our participants are repeat attendees.” In fact, 72% of applicants to the 2020 Summit registered to attend a previous Summit.

This year’s theme is “Startups: Going Beyond,” reflecting the breathtaking potential of startup technologies to push the limits of what’s possible. From AR-assisted brain surgery to AI that warns of natural disasters to a brain-computer interface that treats spinal cord injuries, startups are creating astonishing solutions to old problems, overturning industries, and changing people’s lives for the better.

The Summit Day agenda will include:

- “Feeding the Planet Without Killing It,” exploring breakthrough advances in AgTech and FoodTech

- “Power to the People: The FinTech Revolution,” focusing on startups providing unprecedented tools for personal financial empowerment

- “Managing the Hype Cycle,” teaching investors to identify real market trends from the marketing hype

- “Is Three a Crowd? The Israel-U.S.-China Conundrum,” understanding how politics may affect the international tech landscape

Among the 100+ leading Startups participating are:

Sight Diagnostics: this “anti-Theranos” fingerprick blood tester was recently FDA cleared

AlphaTau: their clinical trials destroyed 80% of solid cancer tumors treated in days

Climacell: building a network of advanced climate data centers for the developing world

Beyond Meat, whose successful IPO last year broke performance records

Hailo, with the world’s fastest AI accelerator chip for the edge and IOT devices

RideVision, saving lives with a Mobileye-like solution for motorcycles

The Summit also provides an extraordinary preview of future startup success. Thirteen startups that appeared onstage at the past four Summits experienced a notable acquisition or IPO within a year. Of the companies featured on the mainstage alone, six achieved major exits within three months.

Leading business leaders will address the Summit, including

Jun Sawada , CEO of NTT (Japan), third largest telecom company in the world, and Japan’s biggest

, CEO of NTT (Japan), third largest telecom company in the world, and Japan’s biggest Ronald Kruszewski , Chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial Corp., one of the US largest financial services company which recently invested in OurCrowd

, Chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial Corp., one of the US largest financial services company which recently invested in OurCrowd Seth Goldman, Chairman of Beyond Meat, an OurCrowd investment that had 2019’s best performing IPO

In addition to the Thursday Summit, the Summit Week will also feature over 30 associated events, VC forums, conferences, parties, and touring opportunities, providing a unique insider’s look at the innovation ecosystem in Israel for the thousands of visitors from abroad.

“This is a wonderful, huge platform and investor summit focusing on startups and their impact on the global scene,” said H.E. Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to Israel.

“The conference was phenomenally well done, and we had great opportunities to meet with the best companies,” said Storm Duncan, Joint Global Co-Head of Technology Mergers & Acquisitions, Jefferies. “We consider OurCrowd a key partner, the companies in attendance as great potential partners, and Israel a major focus for our brand. The entire team were phenomenal every second of each day.”

Visitors will also enjoy a deep dive into the history, culture and vibe of Israel, including the nightlife of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Summit is capped by the Shuktech afterparty, which turns Jerusalem’s historic and atmospheric Machaneh Yehudah market into a hip mashup of music, food, drink and tech. Additional cultural and entertainment opportunities will be available throughout the week, with nightly activities involving great food, drink and networking with the global investor and entrepreneurial crowd.

For more information and to register, go to summit.ourcrowd.com.

About OurCrowd:

OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.3 billion of committed funding, and investments in 200 portfolio companies and 18 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 39,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

About the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: “Where the startup world gathers”

The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business conference in Israel. The 2020 Summit will take place February 13. In 2019, over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend what has become the fastest-growing tech conference in the world. The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world to get business done. The Summit anchors a week of events that include corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and cultural excursions, as well as nightly opportunities for great food, drink and networking with the global crowd. As Forbes reported, Summit Week in Israel was “the place to be.” Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

