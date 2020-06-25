15 Hiring Companies Headline July 14 Fairfax County EDA Virtual Career Fair for Tech Professionals

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and 13 other leading tech companies in Northern Virginia are bringing recruiters to a virtual career fair that the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is presenting July 14 to help mid-career tech professionals find jobs. The companies represented will be offering a combined 3,000 job opportunities in Northern Virginia.

The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the latest FCEDA response to the COVID-19 crisis by connecting job-seekers with companies that are hiring now. While the fair is primarily for those in tech fields including data science, software engineering, IT, cybersecurity, defense and aerospace, some companies are featuring non-tech positions such as marketing, sales, finance, human resources and legal.

In addition to Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, other companies in attendance will be AppGuard Inc.; CGI; CVP (Customer Value Partners); Expedition Technology; EntropyZero Consulting; FireEye; Ipsun Solar; General Dynamics Information Technology; ManTech International; MicroHealth; NTT Data Federal; Serco, Inc.; and SOSi.

Participants will browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions, engage in video conferencing and chat with HR representatives in real-time – all from the comfort of their homes. Please view the registration page here. Individuals with security clearances are strongly encouraged to attend.

The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the second online hiring event presented by the FCEDA. The FCEDA’s first virtual career fair for recent college graduates drew nearly 1,000 attendees and 13 companies, resulting in more than 900 completed conversations between hiring reps and job seekers.

“We have the opportunity to get mid-career professionals in front of diverse Northern Virginia companies with thousands of open jobs during the pandemic – this is why we do what we do,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “Every job represents a household, so when we connect people — whether newly minted graduates or those midway through a career — to thousands of open jobs, we are really improving lives, saving households and communities.”

Boasting 8,900 technology establishments and more than 50 Cybersecurity 500 firms, Fairfax County is a proven resilient tech hub. It is the business hub of the Washington, D.C., area, which is projected to add more than 130,000 tech jobs within the next five years, outranking cities such as San Francisco and Austin.

“Fairfax County has worked hard to create a resilient economic base centered on technology, but no region is immune to this economic downturn so I am delighted to see initiatives like these organized by the Economic Development Authority and partners especially now,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “It is also heartening to see that these virtual career fairs can connect companies with a diverse range of job seekers so that we can offer the hope of economic recovery to all people and communities in our county.”

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

Alan Fogg: afogg@fceda.org, 571-213-5065 (m)