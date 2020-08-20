113 Fairfax County-based Firms – and 199 in Northern Virginia Region – Make the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairfax County and Northern Virginia companies dominate the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately-owned companies. This year, Fairfax County is home to 113 firms, while the Northern Virginia region is home to 199 companies on the list.

Fairfax County accounts for 57 percent of the listed companies in Northern Virginia and 40 percent of all Virginia companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

Statewide, the 280 Virginia companies on the Inc. 5000 list had a median growth rate of 165 percent and brought in $13.9 billion in total revenue, with 22,053 employees, according to the media outlet.

“Having 199 companies on the Inc. 5000 from Northern Virginia – and more than half of them in Fairfax County – spotlights the strength of the economy here and the assets that this region has for startup and growth companies in many sectors, and that is especially important at a time like this with so many stresses on businesses and the economy,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “We congratulate these companies for their achievement, and we stand ready to support their continued growth.”

Seven Fairfax County companies are in the top 500 of the list: Urgently, Saliense Consulting, B3 Group, JDSAT, SmartEdge IT, Numero Data and FreeAlliance.com.

Herndon-headquartered B3 Group, which was ranked no. 303, is a service-disabled veteran-owned health IT and management consulting firm that provides technology support services to the federal government and private-sector customers.

“We are proud to be recognized by Inc. for achieving and maintaining our growth strategy,” said Dwight Hunt, CEO and president of B3 Group. “Over the past four years of being included, we have doubled our growth but not just in dollars – in people, processes, technology as well.”

“We are excited about the rapid growth we have achieved over the past four years. We have cultivated some great relationships and attracted a stable employee base both in Herndon and around the country,” Hunt said.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. The complete Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

