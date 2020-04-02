10th Gen Intel Core H-series Introduces the World’s Fastest Mobile Processor at 5.3 GHz

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s New: Today, Intel breaks beyond the 5 GHz barrier for laptops with the launch of the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors. Headlined by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK1 processor, the H-series delivers desktop-caliber performance that gamers and creators can take anywhere.

“ Today’s introduction of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor and breadth of choice with more than 100 laptop designs launching this year, including more than 30 thin-and-light systems. The new platform is optimized for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing game play and rich creation for users.”

–Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the premium and gaming laptop segments at Intel

Why It’s Important: Gamers are moving increasingly toward mobile systems and they care about the flexibility of gaming where they want to as much as they do the raw performance of their systems, ranking processor speed in their top three most important features2. Packed with incredible performance typically only available from desktops, 10th Gen Intel Core laptop processors deliver faster performance with up to 5.3 GHz3 Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads to enable immersive gaming experiences with amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance. Games and applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores and Intel is pushing the frequency envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best PC gaming experience on a laptop.

More about the Fastest Mobile Processor4: At the top of the stack is the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, featuring unparalleled performance across the board with up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of Intel® Smart Cache. The unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor powers the ultimate laptops for gamers and creators, allowing further customization, optimization and tuning of the CPU’s performance.5

Compared with a three-year-old system, the i9-10980HK delivers:

Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming 6 for even better playability across top titles

for even better playability across top titles Up to 44% better overall performance 7 for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel

for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel Up to two times faster 4K video rendering8 and export9 making it faster and easier to create and share

The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor with up to 5.0 GHz3 Turbo is purpose-built for enthusiast gamers and creators demanding optimized performance. Compared with a three-year-old system, i7-10750H delivers:

Up to 44% more frames per second in gaming 10

Up to 33% better overall performance 11

Up to 70% faster 4K video exporting12

The 10th Gen launch also introduces the new Intel Core i7-10875H, featuring up to 5.1 GHz3 Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads for the growing creator segments, enthusiast gamers that also enjoy creation and other demanding multitaskers.

How It is Optimized for Amazing Gaming: Engineered in collaboration with leading PC manufacturers, more than 30 thin-and-light systems measuring 20 mm or less in thickness and 100 designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments will launch this year. Intel also optimizes laptops with PC-makers to support the latest technologies, including:

Integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) supports nearly three times faster downloads 13 for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance 14

for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0​

Intel® Adaptix™ Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning

Intel® Speed Optimizer 15 delivers simple one-click method to overclock 1 ​

delivers simple one-click method to overclock ​ Thunderbolt™ 3 support with four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1 to move rich media content and connect to two 4K displays with ease

Intel® Optane™ memory support16 accelerates game launch and load17

More Context: 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors: Product Brief | 10th Gen Intel Core Processors – Amazing Gaming Starts With Intel | Website

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors.

Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.

Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in configurations and may not reflect all publicly available updates. See backup for configuration details. No product or component can be absolutely secure.

Your results may vary.

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

1 Warning: Altering PC clock or memory frequency and/or voltage may (i) reduce system stability and use life of the system, memory and processor; (ii) cause the processor and other system components to fail; (iii) cause reductions in system performance; (iv) cause additional heat or other damage; and (v) affect system data integrity. Intel assumes no responsibility that the memory, included if used with altered clock frequencies and/or voltages, will be fit for any particular purpose. Check with memory manufacturer for warranty and additional details.

2 Source: Intel GIA Laptop Buyer Study Q1’20 | Q: Before you purchased this [device], what features were important in deciding which device to buy?

3 Includes the effect of Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost (Intel® TVB), a feature that opportunistically and automatically increases clock frequency above single-core and multi-core Intel® Turbo Boost Technology frequencies based on how much the processor is operating below its maximum temperature and whether turbo power budget is available. The frequency gain and duration is dependent on the workload, capabilities of the processor and the processor cooling solution.

4 Based on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK’s highest achievable max turbo frequency of 5.3GHz, exceeding all other mobile products available as of April 2020. Includes use of Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost. User experience varies with workload

5 (Unlocked) Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details

6 As measured by Red Dead Redemption 2 on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7920HQ

7 As measured by SYSMark*2018 on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK

8 As measured by Blender RUG 1013 on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK

9 As measured by Power Director 4K video export workload RUG 1006 on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK

10 As measured by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Intel® Core™ i7-10750H vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ

11 As measured by Power Director 4K video export workload RUG 1006 on Intel® Core™ i7-10750H vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ

12 As measured by SYSMark*2018 on Intel® Core™ i7-10750H vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ

13 Nearly 3X Faster: ~3X Faster: Intel Wi-Fi 6 claims are based on internal Intel testing at 3M distance with Wi-Fi 6 (160MHz) average throughput of 1521Mbps verses 802.11ac (80MHz) average throughput of 541 for an improvement of 2.8X. Testing at a range of 68M yields a 4.2X improvement from 102Mbps average throughput for 802.11ac (80MHz) to 432Mbps average throughput for Wi-Fi 6 (160MHz). Throughput measured in Intel lab with a Dell* Latitude 5491 running Windows 10* on a rotating table (1 revolution per minute) taking the average throughput over multiple tests. Access points used were Asus* AX88U FW: 3.0.0.4.384_5640 (Wi-Fi 6) and Asus* AC66U FW: 3.0.0.4.382_50470. Wi-Fi 6 improvements requires use of similarly configured Wi-Fi 6 network routers

14 Intel® WiFi 6 AX201 requires specific hardware configurations

15 Features only available on select SKUs

16 As measured by SYSMark*2018 on Intel® Core™ i9-10980HK vs. Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK

17 Intel® Optane™ memory requires specific hardware and software configuration. Visit www.intel.com/OptaneMemory for configuration requirements.

