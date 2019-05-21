100 Best Restaurants for a Night Out

SAN FRANCISCO — Restaurant reservation site OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. The list features restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks, but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life’s big moments with great dining and a night on the town. The Big Night Out list is also great year-round for anyone planning a celebratory evening out, whether it’s a girls’ night, milestone birthday or anniversary.

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 19 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From the star-studded crowd and killer cocktails at The Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., to the outstanding wine program at Maple & Ash in Chicago, to TAO group’s Vandal in New York City, which doubles as a nightclub, the Big Night Out list has plenty of establishments that are the perfect backdrop for any night out.

California leads the list with 18 restaurants, and New York follows with 16. Illinois comes in third with 14 winners with all honorees located in Chicago — the most featured city on the list. Nevada and Pennsylvania follow close behind with 12 and 10 restaurants, respectively. Washington, D.C. has eight establishments, and Florida has seven. Additional cities among the honorees are Las Vegas, New York and Philadelphia. While American and contemporary American cuisine dominate the list with 26 restaurants, an array of international flavors are also highlighted, including Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Lebanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“The list spotlights the restaurants that have all the ingredients for the perfect big night out — upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether your ideal night out is at a bustling bar or a hot spot to see and be seen, you can count on any of these restaurants for a night of fun.”

The 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America