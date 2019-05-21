Posted on by

100 Best Restaurants for a Night Out

SAN FRANCISCO — Restaurant reservation site OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. The list features restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks, but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life’s big moments with great dining and a night on the town. The Big Night Out list is also great year-round for anyone planning a celebratory evening out, whether it’s a girls’ night, milestone birthday or anniversary.

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 19 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From the star-studded crowd and killer cocktails at The Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., to the outstanding wine program at Maple & Ash in Chicago, to TAO group’s Vandal in New York City, which doubles as a nightclub, the Big Night Out list has plenty of establishments that are the perfect backdrop for any night out.

California leads the list with 18 restaurants, and New York follows with 16. Illinois comes in third with 14 winners with all honorees located in Chicago — the most featured city on the list. Nevada and Pennsylvania follow close behind with 12 and 10 restaurants, respectively. Washington, D.C. has eight establishments, and Florida has seven. Additional cities among the honorees are Las VegasNew York and Philadelphia. While American and contemporary American cuisine dominate the list with 26 restaurants, an array of international flavors are also highlighted, including Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Lebanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“The list spotlights the restaurants that have all the ingredients for the perfect big night out — upbeat energy, innovative cocktails, robust wine lists, and, of course, outstanding food,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether your ideal night out is at a bustling bar or a hot spot to see and be seen, you can count on any of these restaurants for a night of fun.”

The 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “hot spot” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out in America

Aba – Chicago, Illinois 
Al Biernat’s – Oak Lawn – Dallas, Texas
The Apparatus Room – Detroit, Michigan 
Avra – Multiple Locations        
Balthazar – New York, New York 
Bavel – Los Angeles, California
Beauty & Essex – Multiple Locations
Bestia – Los Angeles, California 
The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida 
Born & Raised – San Diego, California 
Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina 
Buddakan  – Multiple Locations           
Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, Illinois 
Carmine’s – 44th Street – New York, New York 
Catch – Multiple Locations
Cecconi’s Dumbo – Brooklyn, New York 
China Live – San Francisco, California 
Coasterra – San Diego, California 
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Multiple Locations
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon 
Double Knot – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Duck Duck Goat – Chicago, Illinois 
Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada 
El Five – Denver, Colorado 
El Vez – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas 
Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii 
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee 
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
The Gage – Chicago, Illinois 
Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York 
Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois 
Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois 
GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana 
Haywire – Plano, Texas 
Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Henry’s Louisiana Grill – Acworth, Georgia 
Herb & Wood – San Diego, California 
House of Cards – Nashville, Tennessee 
House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California 
Husk – Charleston, South Carolina 
International Smoke – San Francisco, California 
Ivan Ramen – New York, New York 
The Ivy – West Hollywood, California 
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations
Juniper & Ivy – San Diego, California 
Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.
Linger – Denver, Colorado 
Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois 
Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale, Florida 
The Love – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii 
Maple & Ash – Chicago, Illinois 
Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona
Mastro’s Steakhouse – Houston, Texas 
Meril – New Orleans, Louisiana 
Mesa Grill – Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada
Momofuku – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Multiple Locations
Mustards Grill – Yountville, California 
Nobu Fifty Seven – New York, New York 
The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia 
The Optimist – Atlanta, Georgia 
Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Florida 
Oyamel – Washington, D.C. 
Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Perch LA – Los Angeles, California 
The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington 
Poor Calvin’s – Atlanta, Georgia 
Quartino – Chicago, Illinois 
Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida 
Republique – Los Angeles, California 
RPM Italian – Multiple Locations
RPM Steak – Chicago, Illinois 
Sampan – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Slanted Door – San Francisco, California 
The Smith- Lincoln Square – New York, New York 
St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana 
Steak 44 and Steak 48 – Multiple Locations
STK – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Sunda – Chicago, Illinois 
Suraya – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Tao – Multiple Locations          
Tavern on the Green – New York, New York 
Texas de Brazil – Las Vegas, Nevada 
The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California 
TWO urban licks – Atlanta, Georgia 
Uchi – Multiple Locations
Ulele – Tampa, Florida 
Vandal – New York, New York 
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations  
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 
Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.